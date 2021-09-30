NEW: Tinotenda Ryan Gumbo confident as he prepares for Arnold Classic Africa

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHAMPION Tinotenda Ryan Gumbo is confident he will be in his best form for the Arnold Classic Africa in November.

The Arnold Classic was supposed to take place in May last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and organisers rescheduled the event to November.

The competition, founded in 2016, is a multi-sport festival that features sports, including bodybuilding, strongman, weightlifting, a wide variety of youth sports and a large fitness expo, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

“I am very excited at the prospect of taking part in the Arnold Classic. The competition has been on hold since 2019 and it’s welcome news that the competition is back. l have already started preparing for the event. There is a lot of work to be done, obviously because Covid-19 had affected the way l would normally prepare for such an event.

“I was forced to train at home and this cannot be compared to a normal gym environment where we have machines to target different parts of the body to bring out detail,” said Gumbo.

Gumbo, who is reigning Mr Zimbabwe Men’s Physique, says he is targeting attaining the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB) pro-card, which he can get by winning the competition.

“For me the goal is simple, my dream is to become the first Zimbabwean to get an IFBB pro-card. It is not going to be easy, but I am putting in the work to ensure that l make the dream a reality. I have partners like Fitness First Gym and TrySupps Zimbabwe working behind the scenes to ensure that l get the best of preparations for this competition,” said Gumbo. – @innocentskizoe