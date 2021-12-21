NEW: Top Kings to release Singles Collection

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER failing to get their song from producer DJ Tamuka a misunderstanding, Victoria Falls duo, Top Kings have opted to let the DJ go and have taken matters into their own hands, producing their own Singles Collection.

Last month, the twins lamented DJ Tamuka’s work ethic after they claimed that the renowned DJ, despite having paid him for the recording session of their track, Let her go, opted not to release the song for reasons best known by him.

After being given the run around by the DJ, the artistes, real names Nkosenhle and Nkosilathi Ncube have decided to go it alone and have come up with what they have termed the Amakhekhekhe Singles Collection 2.

The project that has been produced by Top Kings Productions is scheduled to be released on Christmas Day. It features five tracks and these include Amakhekhekhe 2, Ngobunandi botshwala featuring BhoraBhora and Sokuyimpilo Yangkhona just to name a few.

There will also be a surprise bonus track on this “Christmas gift”.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz about the project, particularly the song Ngitshaywe nguSbare, the duo revealed the song’s subject matter.

“The song serves to warn people who are in love to behave appropriately to avoid getting a hiding from their brothers-in-law. The song is typical of your Alick Macheso’s Sarah where one’s brother in law beats them to the pulp,” said the twins.

The duo thrives on hilarity and this song seems to be no exception.

The duo also promised a new year filled with more productions from Top Kings Productions. – @eMKlass_49