New tourism, wellness facility for Victoria Falls

Rutendo Nyeve, Business Reporter

THE resort city of Victoria Falls continues to attract new infrastructure development with the latest being Africa Albida Tourism Group’s Victoria Falls Safari Spa, which is set to be the largest and first purpose-built wellness facility in the country’s prime tourist destination.

The tourism group commenced the construction of the Victoria Falls Safari Spa this April and hopes to officially open the state-of-the-art facility next month, which it says would be a game changer in line with the rapid post-Covid-19 tourism recovery momentum.

The new spa facility will offer beauty therapy services such as manicure and pedicure, private relaxation rooms, a café serving healthy dishes, a hair salon and change rooms, which also cater for people living with disability.

The project was initially scheduled to open in September 2020 but stalled due to uncertainties around the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on travel and tourism.

It is located near the indigenous woodland of the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate on the northern direction. Africa Albida Tourism chief executive, Mr Ross Kennedy, explained some of the features of the spa facility in an interview.

“Victoria Falls Safari Spa is unique as it is the largest and first purpose-built spa in Victoria Falls. It will pave the way for new standards in health and wellness in Zimbabwe’s leading tourist destination,” he said.

“It will include a 280m2 central area featuring manicure and pedicure stations, private relaxation rooms, a café serving healthy dishes, a hair salon and change rooms, including one that is wheelchair-friendly, as well as three outlying separate secluded treatment rooms (one double and two singles).

“The spa, which will welcome both locals and foreign tourists, will be the premium health and wellness offering in Victoria Falls.

“After enjoying their pampering treatments, in which all-natural African products with plant-based ingredients will be used, clients will emerge feeling relaxed, refreshed and rejuvenated,” said Mr Kennedy.

He could not be drawn to divulge the budget involved in the new investment but said the new facility was ideal for wellness weekend travellers, midweek breaks, wedding and bridal party outings.

Mr Kennedy said they expected the facility to open its doors next month. The Africa Albida Group is one of the tourism service giants in the country boasting of a classy accommodation portfolio, which includes the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites and Lokuthula Lodges. — [email protected]