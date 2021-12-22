NEW: True Elegance eatery spreads wings countrywide

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BARELY one year and two months old, fast rising food eatery True Elegance has spread it’s wings nationally as it has opened a new branch in Beitbridge.

The restaurant joined the food industry in October last year through an establishment located in Bulawayo’s city centre.

The food cuisine has taken over the city by storm through its traditional meals and self oriented service that has seen it be named the Best Restaurant in the country at the recently held Hospitality Awards.

Celebrating the achievement last Sunday at an event attended by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, Zanu-PF leadership Tshinga Dube, the diaspora from UK and tourism players, True Elegance owner Patscencia Vundla said the restaurant is on a drive of creating employment and being a food giant.

“We started out as a small company but we have grown to have two branches that have created employment for over 50 direct people and 100 indirectly.

“Our main focus varies from being an upclass restaurant where we serve only the best delicious, elegant dishes, both traditional and western. We have the best private dining rooms, outdoor and take away services,” she said Vundla.

“We are who we are because of your support. We have managed to grow our Brand and get recognition. We thank you for your continued love and support. We are now an award winning restaurant,” she said.

@mthabisi_mthire