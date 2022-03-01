NEW: Tsitsi Dangarembga to facilitate writing competition Masterclass

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN literature guru, Tsitsi Dangarembga is set to be part of the facilitators for the upcoming English and Kiswahili Writing Masterclass in Nairobi, Kenya from 4-9 July 2022.

Last month, The University of East Anglia’s International Chair of Creative Writing Programme, led by Tsitsi Dangarembga invited submissions.

The English and Kiswahili manuscripts are sought out from those in East Africa and they stand a chance to attend the week’s residential Masterclass and also have their stories compiled into an anthology.

The submissions from Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania run until midnight on 9 May 2022.

The Masterclass will be facilitated by Elias Mutani (Kiswahili) and Zukiswa Wanner (English) along with guest visits/readings from Tsitsi Dangarembga and the University of East Anglia’s director of Creative Writing and the International Chair programme Jean McNeil.

Tsitsi, who is the founder of both the Women’s Film Festival of Harare and the International Images Film Festival and author of the novel, Nervous Conditions will form part of a formidable facilitating panel.

The panel will include author Zukiswa Wanner, Elias Mutani and Renee Edwige Dro.

