New TTI parking fee packages spark debate

Peter Matika, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO’S parking management company, Tendy Three Investments (TTI), has announced new parking fee packages, which the motoring public says are too steep.

Bulawayo City Council, a partner to TTI made the announcement yesterday, which has gone viral on social media platforms.

The new fees have sparked debate with motorists, businesses, and residents calling the company to review its propositions.

The new fees are as follows and are effective from 1 June: Platinum package US$90 a month, the Gold package US$50 a fortnight, and Silver package at US$30 a week.

“Sokungani licala ukuba layo leyo mota yakhona. Iholwa ngubani yona $90 dollars yonaleyo ezabe ifunakala eyeParking for inyanga? Khona kupakwa kuyo parking space engamagodi othi ungalivika upaka abafana beTTI benze engani ubulelumuntu. (It’s as if it is a crime to own a car. Who earns that much to pay such an exorbitant fee anyway? Besides we are parking in potholes and ditches and if you try to avoid them those TTI officers behave as if you committed murder.)” said Sanele Ncube in a Tweet.

Another Twitter user urged the company and BCC to consult with residents before implementing such fees. “Consult with residents next time and nakhona where do u think the residents will get imali engaka, abantu bayasokola out there. You guys need to do better,” said Wolfden.

Another described the fares as daylight robbery: “How are such exorbitant parking charges justified? Please share your rationale for such. We are all for making a reasonable profit, but this is daylight robbery,” said Progress Munyariri.

TTI said once the fare is paid motorists could park anywhere in the city: “Once payment is made, the packages allow you to park anywhere in the Bulawayo Central Business District.

BCC entered into a partnership with TTI in 2022, with the latter rolling out the parking management system throughout the CBD, with the first paid bays being effected in February the same year.