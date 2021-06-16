New TV programme, Know Your Health on the cards

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

A NEW television programme, Know Your Health that seeks to raise awareness and tackle issues to do with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart diseases, chronic kidney diseases and all cancers is on the cards.

According to the World Health Organisation, NCDs kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71 percent of all deaths globally. Each year, over 15 million people between the ages of 30 and 69 years die from an NCD. About 85 percent of these “premature” deaths occur in low and middle-income countries such as Zimbabwe.

The television programme that will have leading medical experts in Zimbabwe talk about these diseases, is set to be broadcast on national television stations by September.

For the first segment of the 13-episode, 30-minute programme, the background of the diseases will be discussed with a guest, survivor or someone living with a particular disease. In the second segment, there will be statistics from organisations which deal with the disease and the presenter will interview the guest to find out how they are living during and post-treatment or after they have lost their loved one. The last segment will see a specialist give expert recommendations on how affected people may prolong their lives or how unaffected people can avoid getting such diseases.

The executive producer of Know Your Health, Temba Chirwa said they were now wrapping up editing of the programme.

“This is a health TV programme which focuses on documenting five killer diseases which people are less informed on. We’ll be focusing on diabetes, heart failure, kidney failure and all cancers.

“We plan to achieve this through background research of the diseases and inviting health practitioners to give advice on how people can best live with NCDs. We also look to educate viewers on how to prevent these themselves and encourage people to do screening for these diseases,” said Chirwa.

He said testimonies from people will help drive the message about the diseases that have been neglected.

“There has been a lot of talk and information about HIV and Aids, but little information about these other NCDs that according to statistics, are the leading cause of death globally. This programme looks at these diseases and how we can help prevent them,” said Chirwa.

He said with the opening of the television broadcasting space, this was the opportune time for content producers to supply quality television programming.

“Looking at the opening of the television broadcasting sphere in Zimbabwe, we’re targeting those who have licences and also old players to air our content. We want people to have quality content that is both entertaining and informative so that people are left with something that they can use in life.”