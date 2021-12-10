New TV series for Bulawayo stars

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

A NEW television series named The Lubelihle Banda Show has hit the small screen on ZBCtv.

It tells the stories of Bulawayo stars across sectors.

The show that is being hosted by arts fanatic Lubelihle Banda is airing every Friday at 8am. It made its debut last Friday where Zenzo Nyathi was the guest.

Luba, as Banda is affectionately known, said the show gives a glimpse of the lives of revered people in society.

“The Lubelihle Banda Show is a show that unpacks the lives of those that have gone beyond obstacles, at the same time, touching on the Zimbabwean story. I’ll be bringing these personalities on set, asking them how they started their careers, how they made it and how they dealt with challenges they faced along the way.

“We also have a session where we ask them critical questions and get to hear answers straight from the horse’s mouth,” she said.

Luba said the show is poised for growth as it will spread across the country and hopefully, across Africa.

“Season one will have the likes of Nonceba Mnkandla, Pathisa Nyathi, Albert Nyathi and Skaiva among others and this week, the guest is Ezra Tshisa Sibanda.

“The show is unique and one of a kind. My hope is to see it being one of the best in Africa so support from the public will be greatly appreciated,” said Luba.

After being shown on ZBCtv, the show is uploaded on YouTube for the purposes of those outside Zimbabwe. — @mthabisi_mthire