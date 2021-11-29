NEW: Two workers arrested for stealing gold

Kumbirai Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

TWO workers from a gold processing plant near Kaguvi Training Centre have been arrested for allegedly stealing nine grams of gold from the mill before selling it to another buyer.

Laban Kawara (28) and Mfanelo Ncube (20) were employed as general hands at Barley Mine near Kaguvi Training Centre outside Gweru.

The duo appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Beaulity Dube facing one count of theft each.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded in custody to December 21.

It is the State’s case as presented by prosecutor Mr Fredrick Macheza that on November 23 at around 6pm, Kawara and Ncube, who were in the company of Lewis Dube, who is still at large, were at Barkley Mine and hatched a plan to steal gold from the mill.

“They hatched a plan to steal gold that had been processed at the mill where they were working. After the gold had been processed, they unlawfully took the gold,” said Mr Macheza.

He said Kawara, Ncube and Dube were allegedly seen by their supervisor Mr Jefta Pedzisayi while committing the offence.

The court heard that Mr Pedzisayi raised the alarm before Kawara, Ncube and Dube took to their heels.

The court heard that the supervisor informed the mine owner, Mr Elia Mavhundutse, who reported the matter to the police.

“A report was made to the police who then made a follow up leading to the arrest of the accused and the recovery of the 9 grams of toasted gold from a buyer where they had sold it. The recovered gold has been taken for weighing to determine its value,” said Mr Macheza.