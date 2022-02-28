NEW: Uncle Mdawini celebrates Nama win with a poem

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

COMEDIAN Uncle Zex Mdawini (real name Hidden Ncube) has penned a poem appreciating everyone for the support he got over the past year.

Dubbed, “Behold The Award” Mdawini narrated how it all started for him leading to the climax of it all, a National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) gong he won on Saturday.

Below is Uncle Zex’s poem in its entirety:

It all started as a joke,

It was indeed a joke,

A joke that led to another,

Till it became a culture,

A culture that was not to be a joke.

Like yeast it began to penetrate,

Into those that concentrate,

Like some acid it got concentrated,

And the whole world reacted!

This thing started in a bus,

Starring Uncle Zex Mdawini,

From Pumula to the City,

From the City to Pumula,

It became trips of humor,

Humor that gained an honor!

For the jokes never took a rest,

As they were shared to the rest,

That shared in the app,

From the app to the media,

From the media to the press,

From the press to impress,

The impression that gained the award.

Behold the award,

Coming from this ward,

The ward that got a reward,

The reward that is a prize,

The price that came with a price,

The price we all paid,

For the jokes that I said,

Everyone liked laughed and shared,

Shared to them that laughed and shared,

That shared to others that also shared,

Who then shared back,

Back to them, back to you, back to me.

Alas our data time and effort were consumed.

Behold the award,

The award that is a reward,

The reward that is a prize,

The prize that commanded a price,

A price paid in the PRESS:

“MDAWINI FAILS TO PERFORM”

Indeed, a price paid in the BUS:

MDAWINI BEATEN IN A BUS

Yea a price paid in SHOWS:

MDAWINI ARRESTED AND DETAINED”

That price has brought a reward,

The reward that is an award,

The award that is for us all!

Behold the award,

That never came easy greasy,

But preceded by criticism and admiration,

Discouragement and encouragement,

Appointments and Discouragements,

Yet it was all for the best.

Behold the award,

That never came just,

But came from the just,

The just that read and heard,

Heard and laughed,

Laughed and shared.

As no one was spared.

From passengers to you,

From you to everyone,

Till it got to the media,

The media that intermediated,

From the media,

The press that publicized,

From publicity to the NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL,

From NAC to NAMA,

And from NAMA to myself,

From myself to you,

For we achieved this together.

And together we celebrate.

Behold the award!

@eMKlass_49