NEW: Unregistered tourist facilities pose a danger to tourists – ZTA warns

Victoria Falls, a wonder to the world and a financial magic wand to this country’s economy, has recently started to crack sumptuous smiles as international flights start bringing leisure-hungry tourists from countries in Africa and overseas

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has warned the public not to deal with unregistered tourist facilities and agents promoting tours and services as they pose a danger to their safety and security.

There has been an increase in holiday packages offered by various agents and venues online over the past months. Some of the deals are attractive, but the ZTA has warned that some are not registered with them and are contravening the Tourism Act.

“It has come to the attention of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority that there are some unregistered facilities and agents promoting various tours and services including online through various social media platforms.

“The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) wishes to advise that, in terms of the Tourism Act of 1996 Chapter 14:20, all Designated Tourist Facilities (DTFs) should be registered with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. Other DTF operators are encouraged to ensure that any agents they utilize in promoting their facilities are duly registered,” said ZTA.

The ZTA also advised the public not to frequent unregistered tourist facilities.

“Members of the public are urged not to patronize or use services of unregistered tourist facilities as this may compromise their safety and security. The public is further urged to report any suspected unregistered tourism operations to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and when in doubt to check with the ZTA if an operator is registered before utilizing their services

“Users of DTFs are encouraged to request sight of the current registration certificate and licence, which should be displayed in a visible place. All DTF promotional material should bear the operator’s registration number and registration certificates must be displayed as required by law. Full list of registered designated tourist facilities (including travel agents and car hire) is obtainable from our website www.zimbabwetourism.net,” said ZTA.

