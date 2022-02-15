NEW: Vandalism, theft threat to digital economy – minister

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

GOVERNMENT is stepping up efforts to curb vandalism and theft of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, which is becoming a threat to progress being made towards attaining a digital economy by 2030, a Cabinet minister has said.

Zimbabwe has set its focus on establishing a robust electronic commerce-modelled economy under its National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025) and this is being championed through increased collaboration with private sector players.

In a recent interview in Kwekwe where he officially commissioned an ICT laboratory at a local school, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, expressed concern over the spate of vandalism and theft of public and private technology infrastructure.

He said landline and data services operator, Telone, was one of the worst affected Government departments as it has recorded more than 200 cases between January and August last year.

“We are working together with our law enforcement agencies so that the thieves and the vandals are arrested and brought to book,” said the minister.

“Indeed, this has become a major threat and we are working towards addressing that together with our security forces.

“We are ensuring that every center and every strategic site has camera technology connected with state-of-the-art equipment that will help identify these culprits.”

The minister said the Government remains committed to establish, equip and connect every public institution to modern technology as the nation marches towards a digital economy.

“As we journey towards Vision 2030, we came up with a number of initiatives to ensure that we achieve a digital economy. The first step was to establish a Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan,” he said.

Under the Master Plan, smart education, smart cities, smart transport, smart agriculture, smart health and data centers will be established across the country.

“For this year, we have budgeted for about 8 800 institutions that have been identified and will get these centers. We are currently on a blitz where we are establishing these kiosks and data centers across the country,” he said.

Dr Muswere said ICT was a game changer, which is expected to transform the way of doing things especially in a covid-19 era.

The digital economy is also expected to bridge the gap between rural and urban life.

“Inclusivity is part of the agenda so that we bridge the gap between rural and urban life. It is a whole Government project and our sister departments are also ensuring that at every institution there is power available,” said Dr Muswere.

The minister has commissioned ICT laboratory projects at 10 schools under the smart education and 3 public finance management kiosks in Kwekwe, Gweru, Zvishavane and Shurugwi in the Midlands Province. More are set to be commissioned in other parts of the province including Gokwe.