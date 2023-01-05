New vehicle impound yard for Bulawayo

Business Reporter

PARKING contractor, Tendy Three Investments Private Limited (TTI) in partnership with the Bulawayo City Council is set to build a vehicle impound yard along Lobengula Street between 2nd and 1st Ave.

The yard is expected to aid in the smooth management of the parking system and mitigate the challenges faced by the city in terms of parking within the central business district.

On a daily basis, TTI workforce impounds several vehicles for varied traffic offenses. Transgressions include parking on yellow lines, on taxi and disabled parking bays or just those who park in the middle of the road and leave their vehicle there.

According to the latest council monthly report tabled before a full council on Wednesday, the director of town planning, Mr Wisdom Siziba, said based on TTI and council agreement, TTI would provide an advanced parking infrastructure and manage the parking system within the central business district.

Council would then provide a site for a vehicle impound yard that would house the confiscated vehicles in terms of Section 10.4 of the agreement, which states that: “The contracting authority shall designate land for the purposes of constructing an impound yard by the counterparty”.

To that end, a site measuring 5 974 square metres along Lobengula Street between 2nd and 1st Ave has been identified.