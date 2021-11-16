NEW: Victoria Falls drug lord sentenced to 10 years in prison

Leonard d Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A VICTORIA Falls woman who was found in possession of 481kg of mbanje with a street value of more than $48 million has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Patricia Ncube (49) of Mkhosana suburb was charged with unlawful possession of dagga.

She was arrested after police raided her place of residence in April and recovered 14 x 50kg bags of mbanje which was hidden in her bedroom.

There were also twists of mbanje that were found hidden in a container in the same house.

Ncube pleaded not guilty to the charge but was convicted after full trial when she appeared before regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube.

The magistrate sentenced Ncube to 10 years in jail before suspending three years for five years on condition of good behaviour.

She will serve an effective seven years in prison.

Prosecutors said police raided the house after getting a tip-off that Ncube was in possession of dagga at her house.

“On the 28th day of April at around 10AM police detectives received information to the effect that the accused was in possession of dagga at her place of residence. Detectives and canine section officers

teamed up and proceeded to the accused person’s house,” said the prosecutor Mrs Charlene Gorerino.

She said the team surrounded the house and Ncube came out of the bedroom.

Police introduced themselves to her and asked to search the house whereupon they recovered mbanje packed in sacks and plastic bags.

Twists of mbanje were also found in the house in a container.

The mbanje weighed 481kg with a street value of $48,1 million and it has been forfeited to the State.

Mr Givemore Mvhiringi of Mvhiringi and Associates represented Ncube.

