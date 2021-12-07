New video alert: Kae Chaps collaborates with Sylent Nqo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Kae Chaps (real name Kudakwashe Chapepa) who rose to fame earlier this year with his Juzi single recently collaborated with renowned guitarist Sylent Nqo for a song titled, Impilo.

The song that premiered on YouTube last week infuses a trifecta of languages inclusive of IsiNdebele, ChiShona and English. It is about a man professing love for his partner whom he refers to as his very life.

The video exhibits a bittersweet affair where warfare is married with matters of the heart.

On the song, Wasu as Sylent Nqo is popularly known, shows his guitar-playing skills which have earned him awards, both in Zimbabwe and in Mozambique.

The video, in under a week of its release, has amassed close to 100 000 views on YouTube and this shows the prowess of merging two giants who are good in their own respective fields.

Meanwhile, Sylent Nqoe is billed to perform in Bulawayo at The Smokehouse this Saturday. – @eMKlass_49