New VIP section transforms Ko-Samuriwo. . . a high-end experience in a high-density suburb

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

On Sunday evening, residents of Bulawayo gathered at Ko-Samuriwo Pub & Grill in Luveve to witness the official launch of the joint’s VIP section.

Since its opening at the beginning of the year, the spot, also known as eCommand Centre or koSambhida, has rapidly gained popularity, becoming a hotspot in the city.

Upon entering the VIP section which is separate from the general section, guests were greeted by the striking, spacious design of the double-storey building, which momentarily made them question if they were still in a high density suburb, or had somehow travelled to a more upscale part of the city. The space, both upstairs and downstairs, is furnished with high-quality white couches, and the decor is accented with flowers, adding a warm, inviting atmosphere.

The upstairs area features a dedicated DJ booth, while the veranda offers additional comfort, complete with a photo booth. The same music plays for both the general and VIP sections, ensuring a cohesive experience.

According to the manager, Mehluli Mlotshwa, the primary goal of opening the VIP section was to offer patrons a unique experience, akin to that of Konka in neighbouring South Africa.

“We want to give patrons an upmarket vibe in the ghetto. That’s why we set up the VIP section — to provide them with a fine experience right here in the ghetto,” he explained.

To access the VIP section, patrons are required to purchase only premium bottles.

“We want to maintain the section’s status, so we’ll only sell bottles such as Johnnie Walker, Glenfiddich, and Hennessy, among other premium brands. The VIP section is open to anyone who can afford these branded bottles,” he added.

True to its tradition of supporting local talent, the launch featured performances from a host of local artistes, including Mzoe7, Jaycee Rapaddict, Ramsey K, and the traditional group Dziva Lemvula. A standout moment of the evening was when Evias Bhebhe and his group set the stage alight with their performance of the song Deliwe, which had the entire crowd singing along.

The event also saw a series of local DJs including Mzoe, Prince Eskhosini, and Nospa, keeping the crowd energised with their sets. The Amadada crew famed for their flamboyance among other city ballers, were also spotted enjoying the luxury of the newly unveiled VIP section.

The spot has been embraced by many as it has created employment for many youths in the community. As a way to continue supporting the community, Mlotshwa mentioned that profits will be used to help the elderly with chronic diseases in the community access medical care.

“Other than promoting township tourism, by launching the VIP section, we aim to channel the profits to assist the community in areas of need, such as funerals and burials,” Mlotshwa explained.

At the launch, patrons pointed out areas needing improvement, such as long waiting periods to be served. Isheanesu Dube, who travelled from North End suburb, shared his experience: “We’re happy that Samuriwo’s chillspot is growing, but I encountered challenges, like long wait times for alcohol orders, which took about 30 to 45 minutes. “The beer was also not ice-cold, and there were continuous power cuts that disrupted the entertainment. We hope these issues will be addressed in the future.”

In response, Mlotshwa assured attendees that the management is addressing all concerns.

“We heard the people’s concerns and are working around the clock to correct everything. The VIP section will have five fully operational bars, so congestion should no longer be an issue. During the launch, we were using a small generator, which became overloaded, causing power cuts.

“We’re now considering using two larger generators since our area frequently experiences electrical faults,” Mlotshwa explained.