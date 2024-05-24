NEW: Woman loses finger in cat fight

Online Reporter

AN EPWORTH woman has been jailed six months for biting off another woman’s finger.

Beauty Mutemeri (33) was initially jailed for 12 months when she appeared before Ms Nyaradzo Manokore early this week

However, six months were set aside for three years on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the same period.

Mutemeri bit off Trish Matuta’s finger after picking a brawl last year in Harare city centre.

Prosecutor, Ms Belinda Chimuka, had it that on the day in question, Mutemeri, who appeared to be drunk, went to Matuta’s vending stall at the corner of Robert Mugabe and Cameroon Street.

On arrival, Mutemeri started shouting obscenities at Matuta and went away.