New Year’s Day football, netball fiesta

BADALA Business Centre in Inyathi promises to be buzzing with bliss on New Year’s Day when scores of people are set to converge for the annual Royal Cup, a football and netball contest.

The tournament has been a regular feature in Inyathi since 2014. The only time it did not take place was in 2021 at the height of the Covi-19 pandemic.

In a telephone interview, one of the tournaments’ organisers Admos Ncube said football cup holders Mahlabathini, Inyathi Pirates, Black Swallows and Shooting Stars have been confirmed as clubs that are going to take part in the playoffs.

“Four teams have so far been confirmed as participants in the football competition. This comes at a time when Inyathi Football Association has asked for permission to have some of their teams accommodated. A decision will soon be made on that. In the netball category, Shooting Stars Ladies and Inyathi Pirates Ladies have already indicated that they are going to take part,” said Ncube.

Last year, the tournament had a sponsorship package of R50 000. It is sponsored by South Africa-based businessman Kumbulani Moyo together with his brother Mphilisi.

Kumbulani is the director of Royal People Investments which runs a farming venture in Inyathi while Mphilisi operates a cross-border transport business between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Prizes will come in the form of cash, football kits, soccer balls and netball kits.

There will be accolades for the winning teams, players and even supporters in what promises to be an exciting day.

Players like Prince Dube, now with Azam of Tanzania, have previously played in this tournament when he turned out for Shooting Stars, with his last appearance being at the start of 2016 before he made his senior team debut for Highlanders.