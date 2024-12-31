New Year’s Eve with Macheso at Beitbridge

Langalakhe Mabena

After successfully staging a soldout gig at Esigodini’s Athens last night, legendary Sungura maestro Alick Macheso has travelled to Beitbridge for a show to be held at Pagomba Cafe tonight.

Dubbed Beitbridge Shutdown, the New Year’s Eve event will see Macheso and the Ochestra Mberikwazvo performing alongside Apama, as they usher revellers into 2025 with a splendid gig.

Baba Shero as Mecheso is affectionately known confirmed the gig as he said he is looking forward to having fun with his fans at Pagomba.

“When we say Orchestra Mberikwazvo is the people’s band we mean that we reach wherever our people request us to be. And this time around, people from Beitbridge requested that we enter a new year with them and we have honoured that as tonight we will be dancing and celebrating together.

“We have become regulars here in Beitbridge and this is the second if not the third time for us to visit here and this means we are home and we are looking forward to have fun,” said Macheso.

DJ Keitho, one of the event organisers said all is set for tonight’s gig.

“We have staged several high-profile gigs at Pagomba during the year and as we end 2024, we want to shut it down in style that is why we settled for Macheso as he is a legend loved by many.

“People have to come in numbers to witness the spectacular show as Macheso and Apama are expected to deliver their best like always,” said Keitho.