NEW: Zanu-PF suspends Kwekwe Central aspiring candidates

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ZANU-PF has disqualified two Kwekwe Central constituency parliamentary by-elections aspiring candidates for violence and vote buying.

Bishop Kandros Mugabe and Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube, who intended to stand in the impending parliamentary by-elections, were both disqualified from for allegedly dragging the name of the party into disrepute.

Newly appointed Midlands Chairman, Cde Larry Mavima confirmed the disqualification of Mugabe who lost in the 2018 plebiscite and Ncube, the nephew of former State Security Minister Owen Ncube.

“I can confirm that the provincial executive has decided to disqualify both Energy Ncube and Kandros Mugabe for bringing the name of the party into disrepute through violence and vote buying,” said Senator Mavima.