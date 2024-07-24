New ZBC board members appointed

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of four additional board members to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

The four are Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) president Mr Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, broadcast media personnel Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa and Craig Matambo, an expert in information communication and engineering as well as Queen Mpofu whose background is in finance.

In a circular, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere confirmed the quartet appointments.

“His Excellency the President Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa has approved the appointments of the following board members with effect from 12 July 2024 for four years. Craig Matambo (expertise IT/Engineer), Queen Mpofu (expertise in finance), Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa (media expertise) and Thandolwenkosi Nkomo (expertise media).

Please be guided accordingly,” he stated.

The four new board members join seven others who were appointed at the beginning of the year.

The ZBC board is chaired by Ms Helliate Rushwaya while other members are Mr Lewis Uriri, Mr Chipo Nheta, Ms Precious Charandura, Mr Charles Munganasa, Dr Henry Mukono and Dr Nanette Silukhuni.

In announcing the mandate of the board at the beginning of the year, Dr Muswere said the ministry was looking forward to working with the board in delivering on the strategic mandate of the ZBC and would draw up numeric contracts that are performance-based.

The minister said he looked forward to active participation in the organisation, which would include contributing to the turnaround of the organisation as production and distribution of commercially viable, innovative, high-quality content that projects the national voice both locally and globally.

The board, he added, should also contribute to the turnaround of the organisation to become a viable business entity, ensure there is good corporate governance and zero tolerance to corruption and develop sustainable working arrangements with other State-owned entities.

Dr Muswere said the board is also tasked to develop and ensure innovative ways of revenue generation are introduced, with ZBC studios being modernised to match international standards.

Among other things, the board, said the minister, would also develop strategies aimed at enhancing human capital management to make the public broadcaster an employer of choice and ensure content production that cuts across social and economic divides is prioritised.

Dr Muswere said the seven-member panel of professionals should also develop and introduce other revenue streams, contribute to the broadcasting ecosystem and ensure local content production that is competitive and matches world standards.

Other duties of the board will be to develop sound and sustainable financial management systems, develop sound marketing and industrial relations, ensure that there is heritage-based broadcasting, and take a leading role in the brand Zimbabwe campaign.