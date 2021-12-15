NEW: ZESA eases load shedding

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZESA has assured the public of minimal load shedding during the festive season, after the three units that were taken out of service at Kariba South Hydro Power station to facilitate urgent dam wall rehabilitation works were returned to service.

In a statement ZESA Holdings said this restoration will translate to 345Mw of power supply to the national grid.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the units that were taken out of service at Kariba South Hydro Power station to facilitate urgent dam wall rehabilitation works have since been returned to service.

“The return to service of the units will restore 345Mw of power supply to the national grid thus significantly reducing the power supply gap that had increased load shedding,” read the statement.

Zesa said the rehabilitation works will be temporarily shelved until January 5, 2022.

“Accordingly, there will be minimal load shedding during the festive season, effective 16 December 2021. Consumers are urged to use available power sparingly to minimize effects of shedding. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted, read the statement.”

