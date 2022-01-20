NEW: ZETDC to switch off Bulawayo, Mat North and South for seven hours

Breaking News
20 Jan, 2022 - 15:01 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

RESIDENTS in some parts of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provinces will this Friday go seven hours without electricity as the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) will be carrying out maintenance works.

The maintenance will take place from 9AM to 4PM.

ZETDC warned residents in the affected areas to treat all connections as live.

In a statement, ZETDC said the affected areas are Criterion BCC Water Works, Plumtree, Figtree, Marula, Tsholotsho, Nkulumane, Burnside, Waterford, Douglasdale, Hillside, Fourwinds, Nketa, Emganwini, Rangemore, Nkulumane and the surrounding areas.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers in the Western Region that there will be a power supply interruption on Friday 21 January 2022 from 0900hours to 1600hours for the purpose of carrying out critical maintenance.

Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

@bonganinkunzi

