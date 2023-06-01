New Ziana signs MoU with Malawian news agency

THE country’s national news agency, New Ziana, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malawi News Agency aimed at cooperating in the exhange of news.

The MoU was part of nine agreements covering Local Government, Women Empowerment, Community Development and Gender Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Energy Cooperation, Forestry Management, Police (and) Immigration Cooperation signed during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s three-day state visit to Malawi. President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera witnessed the signing of the MOUs.

Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust executive secretary Ray Mungoshi signed the MOU on behalf New Ziana.

The MoU between New Ziana and Malawi News Agency is expected to pave the way for exchanging news as well as training of staff from the two countries. President Mnangagwa’s visit was preceded by the Zimbabwe-Malawi Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) in Lilongwe which sought to revitalise economic cooperation between the two Southern African Development Community countries.

Zimbabwe and Malawi enjoy cordial bilateral relations with the former last month sending food and other humanitarian assistance to Lilongwe after the later was struck by a devastating cyclone, which killed scores of people, and displaced hundreds of thousands. – New Ziana