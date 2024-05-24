NEW: ZIFA announces Warriors’ interim coaches

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE ZIFA Normalisation Committee has announced the team of interim coaches that will take charge of the Warriors’s upcoming World Cup Qualifiers next month as they finalise logistics with the substantive coach which they have already selected.

Manica Diamonds head coach Jairos Tapera will take charge as the head coach and will be assisted by the Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer Takesure Chiragwi and Greenfuel manager, Saul Chaminuka.

Veteran, Sunday Chidzambwa will be the technical advisor.

The quartet were named as coaches on Friday as the Normalisation Committee is still finalising on the permanent head coach.

In a statement from the Committee’s chairperson Lincoln Mutasa, they are still discussing with the selected individual.

“Following the purposeful and expansive process conducted by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to appoint a substantive Head Coach for our senior men’s national team, my committee and I are pleased to announce that the process has reached its finalisation. The appointed interim technical team will also take charge of the COSAFA tournament which follows soon after the Qualifiers,” read part of the statement.

