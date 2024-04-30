New ZiG notes and coins hit Bulawayo streets

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

DEPOSITORS have started withdrawing their Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes and coins from local banks in Bulawayo with members of the public expressing excitement over the circulation of the new money.

Hopes are high that the structured currency would deliver the desired economic and bring relief to the transacting public following its launch early this month.

This morning, many banks confirmed that they have started issuing ZiG with people withdrawing their money with no challenges.

Mrs Sithabile Gumede who also managed to get her ZiG from a local bank said this will bring ease of transacting with the issue of change being solved.

She said the Government should come up with policies to protect the new currency so that it will remain strong to retain buying power.

“I’m happy that we now have our own currency and this will help in terms of change. We call upon the Government to come up with ways to protect this currency so that speculators will have no room to misuse it,” she said.

Banks yesterday took delivery of notes and coins from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for commencement of withdrawals by depositors today.

The Central Bank has since set weekly cash withdrawal limits at ZiG3 000 for individuals and ZiG30 000 for corporates to manage the initial roll-out.

Mr Lameck Nyathi from Lupane said: “We are happy to get this new currency, what we wish is to see this money maintaining its value.

“I understand that this is Zimbabwe Gold and gold has value,” he said”

Mr Nyathi said in Lupane people have been waiting to see the ZiG. Mr Tapiwanashe Marava who also withdrew his ZiG today said with the ZiG there is no going backward, and commended the Government for taking a huge step towards Vision 2030.

“This is money, now you can go buy some bread and bring back change. With Government policies in place and laws to protect this new currency, this will take us through to Vision 2030,” he said.

An official from First Capital Bank Mr Takudzwa Marumahoko said they have started issuing ZiG, adding that senior citizens have also shown interest in the new currency as shown by their eagerness to hold it in their hands.

