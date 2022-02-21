NEW: Zim-Bots bi-national commission kicks off

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE third session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission has opened in Victoria Falls with major focus on finalisation of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to ratify cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador James Manzou, who is co-chair of the senior officials meeting opened the session paving way for various committee discussions which will result in signing of about 23 outstanding MoUs.

Notwithstanding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the two nations’ bilateral meetings, with the last session in 2019, Ambassador Manzou said it is not too late for the agreements to be finalized, with setting up of a one-stop border post in Plumtree/Ramokgwabana, dealing with cross border crime and security, and fostering economic ties issues top on the agenda.

His Botswana counterpart Dr Gladys Mokhawa, who is Permanent Secretary for International Affairs and Cooperation said there is a need to come up with tactical approaches to deal with prevailing challenges.

The technical committees are grouped under political, economic, social and defence and security, under which issues of bi-lateral relations and diplomacy, trade, tourism wildlife conservation and environmental issues; energy, transport, water, agriculture, youth, sport, arts and culture; health, housing, science and technology’ labour, employment, media, gender and security issues will be discussed.

The committees will report to respective ministers during a ministerial session on Thursday before the arrival of President Mnangagwa who will welcome his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi for the Friday official opening ceremony where signing of completed MoUs and agreements will take place.