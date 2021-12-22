NEW: Zim Hip Hop Awards honour late hip-hop blogger Dodger

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ORGANISERS of the Zim Hip-Hop Awards have honoured late hip-hop blogger Donald “Dodger” Marindire who died in Harare recently.

The awards that were held in Bulawayo recently for the second time since its inception 11 years ago, have renamed the best online media award category to The Planet Dodger Online Media award.

Dodger’s works in local hip-hop were celebrated by many as he uplifted up and coming rappers.

Said Zim Hip-hop Awards, Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison: “On this year’s programme Zim Hip-Hop Awards had planned a tribute for the late writer Dodger who worked closely with the Zim Hip Hop Awards, but we could not do so due to the time factor.

“The awards body will see to it that a roll out plan of the tribute to be showcased. The online media award was to be renamed in an official announcement during the show and from this day forth the online media award will be named The Planet Dodger Online Media Award. We sincerely apologise to stakeholders for any inconveniences caused,” said Beefy.

He also apologised to fans that this year’s event was held without performances to the disappointment of many fans.

“We apologise to artists who were set to perform at this year’s ceremony. Hip hop royalty still came out from Bulawayo, Harare and other cities and celebrated another year of excellence,” said Beefy.

