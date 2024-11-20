NEW: Zimbabwe hosts regional workshop to protect migrant workers

Theseus Shambare

Zimbabwe is hosting a regional capacity-building workshop on the protection of migrant workers’ rights, bringing together labour inspectors and administrators from English-speaking African Union Member States.

The workshop, started yesterday and will run until 21 November at the African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC) in Harare.

Giving his opening remarks, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo said the workshop is aimed at strengthening the capacity of labour officials to address the challenges faced by migrant workers.

“Migrant workers play a vital role in various aspects of economies and societies worldwide, contributing their skills, labour, and resilience to sectors that are often overlooked,” Minister Moyo said.

“However, many face challenges that can impact their livelihoods and well-being.”

The workshop focused on issues such as labour exploitation, human trafficking, and unfair labour practices that often affect migrant workers.

Participants discussed strategies to enhance labour inspections, improve working conditions, and ensure fair treatment of migrant workers.

“Foreign workers are evidently more often subject to substandard conditions and abusive treatment in employment,” Minister Moyo added.

“Many migrant workers may lack proper visas or work permits, making them vulnerable to exploitation and legal penalties.”

The workshop also explored the role of regional cooperation in addressing the challenges of migrant worker protection.

By sharing experiences and best practices, participants seek to strengthen regional collaboration and develop coordinated approaches to safeguard the rights of migrant workers. Sundaymail