NEW: Zimra appoints Chinamasa as acting Commissioner General

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has appointed Ms Regina Chinamasa as its acting Commissioner General with effect from February 1, 2022.

This follows the early retirement of Acting Commissioner General, Mr Rameck Masaire, today.

In a statement, Zimra vice board chair Mrs Josephine Matambo said Ms Chinamasa will be the acting Commissioner General effective February 1 this year as the tax collector is in the process of searching for a substantive candidate.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority board wishes to inform stakeholders and the public of the appointment of Ms Regina Chinamasa as the Acting Commissioner General of the authority with effect from 1 February 2022, while the board is processing the recruitment of the substantive Commissioner General,” she said.

“Commissioner Chinamasa takes over from Mr Masaire who is retiring from the Authority effective 31 January 2022.”

Ms Chinamasa is a tax expert with over 28 years of diverse experience in the field of revenue mobilisation and enforcement of compliance to fiscal laws.

Zimra has been operating without a substantive Commissioner General after the departure of Ms Faith Mazani in January last year who left the organisation to join the International Monetary Fund.

@KazungaOliver