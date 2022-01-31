NEW: Zimstats conducts MSMEs nationwide survey

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats) has embarked on a nationwide Micro, Small to Medium Enterprises (MSMES) industry survey meant to establish latest data on the sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product.

Reflections of the last MSMEs survey, which was done by Finscope in 2012 funded by the World Bank have become outdated.

In the past, it has been observed that SMEs contribute significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the latest survey, which should be concluded towards the end of next month, would set a solid foundation for the attainment of Vision 2030.

Zimstat public relations manager, Ms Mercy Chidemo, said in collaboration with the Government, teams have already been deployed for the survey covering all parts of the country.

“The objective of the survey is to collect data and compile baseline statistical information on the size, structure and characteristics of MSMES in Zimbabwe, at national, provincial and district levels.

“Specifically, the survey is designed to measure the contribution of the MSMEs to GDP,” she said.

