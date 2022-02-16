NEW: ZITF rolls foreign exhibitor campaign ahead of 62nd edition

Business Editor

A HIGH-LEVEL representation from the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company is in Harare this week meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions based in Zimbabwe to canvass for their participation in the forthcoming 62nd edition of the prime showcase slated for 26-30 April 2022 in Bulawayo.

Prominent industrialist and ZITF chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, Dr.Nick Ndebele chief executive officer, and his deputy, Ms Stella Nkomo, are leading the engagements, which are aimed at delivering personal invitation for exhibits as well as business delegations of buyers, financiers and investors from these countries to participate in the show.

The meetings will also highlight the benefits of participation in ZITF as well as to magnify the economic diplomacy role played by the show in trade promotion, technology transfer and attracting foreign direct investment, said the ZITF Company.

“Over the past two days, we have been to the embassies of Angola, Botswana, DRC, Ghana, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Malawi, Russia, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland and Tanzania.

“The response has been warm and highly encouraging. In fact, all the embassies visited have confirmed participation in the show either as exhibitors or visitors. Additionally, all the heads of missions will participate extensively in the Diplomats’ Forum scheduled to take place during the show.”