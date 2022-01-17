NEW: ZSE Direct transactions records $248,47 million in 2021

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE value of transactions traded on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Direct platform in 2021 closed the year at $248,47 million while the number of active participants was 4 928.

The ZSE Direct, which was launched in September 2020 allows individuals in the country to participate on the ZSE through the virtual platform.

Responding to written questions from Business Chronicle last week, ZSE marketing and corporate affairs manager Ms Tapiwa Bepe said: “The value of transactions traded on the ZSE Direct platform for 2021 was $248,47 million.

“The number of active participants on the ZSE Direct since its launch in September 2020 is 4 928.”

The bourse started last year with the value of transactions on the ZSE Direct platform with about $5 million trades.

Activity on the platform has been on an upward trend closing 2021 around $250 million as the value of shares and the uptake of the product has been on a steady increase.

This shows that people were getting more confidence and awareness of the ZSE Direct which increases more retail investors’ participation with a knock-on effect of increasing liquidity on the market.

