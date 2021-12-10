NEW: ZTA, Cashel Valley launch domestic tourism promotion

Business Reporter

CANNED foods and jam manufacturer, Cashel Valley, has partnered with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) to launch a promotion that seeks to promote domestic travel as well as consumption of locally manufactured products.

The tourism sector is regarded as a low hanging fruit for Zimbabwe with potential to transform livelihoods along the value chain, including at community level.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, which has frustrated international travel, increased focus is being given to incentivising domestic tourism, which also presents a huge opportunity.

Under the ZTA, Cashel Valley deal consumers are being encouraged to consume more local products as well as sample the country’s rich tourism heritage.

The participants of the promotion, which closes on 21 December 2021, stand a chance to win a trip to Nyanga worth US$1 000.

Cashel Valley marketing manager, Miss Mutsa Mukungatu, said her company was excited to make one holiday dream come true for someone this festive season.

“We have seen it fit to partner ZTA through the ZimBho Campaign. If you travel local you buy local. Through this campaign we are looking forward to re-awakening the nostalgic effect that our products bring,” said Miss Mukungatu.

“Cashel Valley is a trusted brand that Zimbabwean families have loved for years. Therefore, we have a huge responsibility of keeping the product ‘top of mind’ to our clients,” she said.

“We are doing this through a rigorous internal product quality management programme. This is our small way of saying thank you to Zimbabweans who consume our products.”

ZTA head of corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti, said the competition will go a long way in promoting domestic tourism.

“We are happy to be partnering with corporations of this magnitude such as Cashel Valley,” he said.

“They are big players within the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, manufacturing and retail sector and we are delighted that they are seeing the importance of promoting our local travel in relation to buying local.

“We are elated that the ZimBho campaign #vakatsha, #TravelLocal is seeing an uptake from the corporate world and we are hoping that in 2022 we will see more collaborations such as this one,” Mr Koti added.

Cashel Valley produces a range of ready to eat baked beans, fruits and vegetables and is now a fully-fledged business division of Cairns Foods Limited.

In order to participate in the promotion, Mr Koti said consumers should like the Cashel Valley Facebook page and like the promotion post, buy any of the company’s products in any supermarket and take a picture of the receipt.

The consumer should then write his or her name on the receipt and make sure the picture clearly shows the product(s) purchased and comment “done”.