Newborn baby found dead near cemetery

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A NEWBORN baby girl was found dead in a carrier bag wrapped with a baby blanket near a cemetery.

In a statement, police said the body of the baby (approximately 2 months) was found on Sunday at Shawasha grounds, opposite Pioneer Cemetery in Mbare.

Police appealed for any information that may help with the investigations of the case.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of infanticide in which a baby girl (approximately 2 months) was found dead at Shawasha Grounds, opposite Pioneer Cemetery, Mbare on 29/10/23.”

“The body was found in a carrier bag and was wrapped with a baby blanket. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.