Newcomer, Floppy Flaws readies debut album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

NEWBIE, musician Floppy Flaws has set December 16 as the day he will launch his debut album at The Mitre leisure spot in Bulawayo.

The album titled Streetlife was produced by Madcity Beats, mixed and mastered by Slvcco and Yung C.

It has tracks, For Life, Dai Deng, Ngyazfela, Emoyeni, Loco, Skrr Sekhona, Sengkhathele, Akelisyeke, End of time, Soft Life, Cash and carry, Easier said than done and Ama_chance.

Streetlife has works from an array of artistes including this year’s Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Newcomer Fury Gun, Stormza, Madcity Beats… Yung C, Slvcco, King Troy, Kruze, Dakar, Browny, TCK, and Uncle Malume the smoker.

Floppy Flaws said he decided to launch the album through a live event in order to establish if he hit the right chord and also, areas where he needs to improve.

“Streetlife is a single to be released in the first week of December to hype up the launch. The song talks about Floppy Flaws street life during his childhood together with his trials and tribulations throughout his voyage in the music scene.

“The song is a theme song of the album launch. The Kasi raps feel in the track has a hilarious and appreciative tone as I appreciate some of the people who helped me in my career and all those who helped me in producing,” he said.

Floppy Flaws said there will be various performances at the launch from award-winning dancers and singers.

– @mthabisi_mthire