Newcomers, Aphiwe & Sobancane, Albinism Konnect Band excited by RoilBAA nomination

Mangwe-based maskandi musicians Aphiwe and Sobancane have received their first award nomination from the forthcoming Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) in the Outstanding Newcomer category.

The duo has been making waves in the industry and their nomination is a testament of their talent and hard work.

Last month they held their first show in Bulawayo.

Their duo’s manager Handsome Sibanda expressed excitement and contentment.

“It’s really been a journey for us. Seeing these things happen is quite encouraging and shows that we’re moving in the right direction. Aphiwe and Sobancane are also very excited about this nomination,” Sibanda said.

He said the artistes are working on their second album, set to be released in April next year.

Looking ahead, Sibanda expressed his desire for international performances for Aphiwe and Sobancane in the coming year.

“My wish is for one or two international performances next year.”

The Albinism Konnect Band, nominated under the same category with Bhila, Da Kudu and Fury Gun also expressed their excitement for their first nomination.

“We’re very thrilled and super excited for this nomination. We hope that our music continues to impact lives in spreading awareness and fighting discrimination in society,” said Marvellous Tshuma, the group’s leader.

