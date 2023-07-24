Newly born baby found dead

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A newly born baby was found dead, wrapped in a plastic bag.

The baby was found in a maize field in Sandton Park on 23 July 2023.

The body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem. Taking to twitter police said, ‘’ Police in Marlborough are investigating a case of baby dumping in which a newly born baby was found wrapped in a green plastic bag dumped in a maize field in Sandton Park on 23/07/23. The body was conveyed to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,’’ read the tweet.