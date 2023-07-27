Newly emerging artist poised to conquer the globe

Nomthandazo Masuku Online Reporter

Bulawayo is the place of birth and upbringing for Limukisa Sithole, best known by his stage moniker Sound Victimz (Chaos).

As a producer of Houz, Gqom, and Amapiano music, he started his musical career in 2007.

He hopes to promote Houz and Amapiano music in Bulawayo, where he has been able to collaborate with other regional musicians.

The first track which he recorded was Phakeme which is a Gospel song under the Houz genre.

Most people or his fans who listen to Skyz Metro FM and Khulumani FM know him through a track titled Utshwala featuring Kiros which was a hit.

Sound Victimz has been able to work with artists outside of Zimbabwe since he co-wrote the song Cele ningiphe with South African musicians DJ Maceeya Cave Masters, DJUnderground, and UCeeyah.

He is working on his Extended Play (EP) with Trademark, the Shumaya hitmakers, and he is optimistic that his fans will enjoy it.

In addition, Sound Victimiz will collaborate with the iconic South African singer Picat Alaska, who is responsible for the popular song “ZvimbiriZvimbiri,” and the release date for the Extended Play album has not yet been disclosed.

In an interview, he expressed his desire for all the musicians in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe to get together or work together to create their music, saying it saddens him that they are not unified. He also wished for the people of Zimbabwe to support local music, especially by encouraging well-known DJs to play it in clubs and other functions held.