Newly promoted senior cops to be reshuffled

Online Reporter

The newly promoted 86 senior Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers are expected to be reshuffled anytime soon.

President Mnangagwa promoted the officers to ranks ranging from Chief Superintendent to Commissioner.

Seventeen were promoted to the rank of commissioner from assistant commissioner, 28 to the rank of assistant commissioner from chief superintendent, while 41 others to the rank of chief superintendent from superintendent.

The police force tends to move officers to ensure they retain a breadth of national outlook and do not become totally cemented to a particular post for many years.

Recently, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there was nothing unusual about transfers within the police services.

“There is nothing sinister about transfers. They are part of the police work and there is a need to rotate officers,” he said.

“The Commissioner-General of Police has a prerogative to make transfers. These are normal transfers which have been effected by the Commissioner-General of Police in order to align the officers to the requirements of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.”

Some of the officers will be transferred to fill in the gaps within the police services.

Reassignments are part of the ZRP’s human resource policy of enhancing performance in the organisation, to ensure versatility among the senior officers, tapping into the senior officers’ experience, job rotation and the need to meet new policing demands as the country moves towards the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income society.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner General Godwin Matanga announced and congratulated the senior officers who were successful in the recently held 2024 promotion exercise.

Those promoted to Commissioner were Assistant Commissioners Nyirenda Martin Matembo, Makomo Arnold, Nyazema Taonei, Nyabasa Jealous, Ndlovu Salungile, Mbengwa Frederick, Tshuma Edward, Phiri Elizabeth, Chikunguru Maxwell, Nyamukure Clancy Tapewa, Chizemo Jasper Takaengwa, Ndoro Charles, Mazambani Tambudzayi Joyleen, Phillip Evelyn Taurai, Chemurema Susan, Sithole Tapera Layman and Nyathi Paul Ngwarai.

The 28 who were promoted to Assistant Commissioner are Phuti Plaxedis, Kapasura Phanuel, Chinyunyu Zebediah, Singende Matilda, Mbira Plaxedes, Gomo Gajiweti, Mahala Maggie, Chitombi Rudo, Moyo Madlenkosi, Chokoto Chinyaka, Nzara Benjamin, Myambo Norest Henry, Mutize Zakaria, Mbedzi Richard and Hita Walter Gadzirai.

Others are Sithole Caleb, Gumpo Tambudzai, Muchada Elliot, deputy national police spokesperson Chishaka Blessmore, Masimba Enoch, Mahonde Helena, Chinyani Bruce, Makiwa Howard, Paradzayi Tsitsidzashe Letwin, Chikowore Arista, Sibanda Abigail and Hambira Naison.

“The Commissioner General of Police shall be pleased to officiate the conferment of rank to the newly promoted senior officers on Wednesday 29 May, 2024 at 10am at Mkushi Academy’s New Assembly Hall. Officers of the rank of chief superintendent and above within greater Harare are cordially invited to attend the occasion.

“All promoted officers shall not put on the new badges of rank until after conferment. Staff officer ordnance shall start issuing out new badges of rank on 23 May, 20024 in accordance with this signal. Officer Commanding provinces or chief directors or chief staff officers to immediately submit transfer proposals”.

The ZRP underwent a major transformation in 2018 as it adopted a new structure to win back public confidence.

In June last year, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Service also embarked on a recruitment exercise to boost its human resources, as it continues to undergo major transformation in adopting a new structure and re-branding to win back public confidence.

@The Herald