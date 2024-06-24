Newspaper-themed dresses, cake steal the show at Herald Fashion Extravaganza

Harare Bureau

Amazing! Stunning! Extravaganza! These three words aptly describe the inaugural and highly anticipated fashion show hosted by The Herald Lifestyle at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare over the weekend.

The red-carpet affair-themed “Glitz and Glam” event celebrated the local fashion industry and attracted prominent figures from the country’s fashion realm. Dubbed the “Fashion Extravaganza and Exhibition”, the show commenced with a fashion and art exhibition by the University of Zimbabwe Arts students, led by Mufaro Heather Katsande. Along the red carpet, partners, sponsors, and fashion exhibitors showcased their garments, including Style by Minnie.

Not to be left out was Moonlight Funeral Service, which also exhibited in support of the local fashion industry.

Socialite and entrepreneur Mai TT, who arrived with her daughters and friends, was dressed to the nines. Varaidzo Nyakunika-Mwanandimai, Tariro Gezi, Karin Coric, Hilda Mabu, Minister of Whitelinen, and Pauline Likongwe were also in attendance, representing the fashion community.

A newspaper-themed cake, designed and baked by Wedding Gallery, was cut by the guest of honour, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director Napoleon Nyanhi, along with Zimpapers Chief Executive Officer Pikirayi Deketeke, The Herald Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo, and Board Member Sibyl Madzikanda.

Some of the top designers who showcased included Ivhu Tribe, Feli Nandi, Joyce Chimanye, Zarguesia, Albet and Charmaine. The designers gave the crowd value of their money and the good thing about their designs was that they complemented each other.

They brought their A-game, proving that local is lekker, which was applauded by those who witnessed the extravaganza.

The climax of the event was when top designer Jasper Mandizera of the Ivhu Tribe, unveiled the Herald Lifestyle dress made of newspapers. It was stunning to see the amazing work done by Mandizera with the newspapers and, according to him, he worked on the theme: “media and fashion”.

The surprising act of the evening was Netherlands-based Zimbabwean musician Vimbai Zimuto, who modelled the Herald Lifestyle dress. The dress left everyone in awe. In addition to unveiling the Herald Lifestyle dress, the Ivhu Tribe showcased several dresses fashioned from newspapers.

The event saw performances by Afro-fusion singer Mbeu, Agga Nyabinde, Joel Chiweda, Taffie, Betera and the Chivaraidzo Primary School traditional dance group, who displayed their energetic moves. Radio personalities Becky K, Hollywood Lee and The Boss facilitated the programme.

Guest of honour, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Napoleon Nyanhi, applauded The Herald and Zimpapers for their efforts in uplifting the fashion industry through such events. Nyanhi expressed amazement at how a media house could initiate an event that brings top designers under one roof to showcase their designs.

“My deepest gratitude goes to The Herald Lifestyle and its partners for their dedication to nurturing this industry. Your initiative allows these talented designers and artists to shine, lighting the path for a flourishing future in fashion,” he said.

The NACZ director said he was happy with how the extravaganza catered for all ages and liked the inspiration on some of the garments.

“This event is not just a showcase of exquisite design, but a vibrant tapestry woven from the threads of diversity and expression. Here, we celebrate the creative spirit that defines our nation’s artistic landscape,” he said.

“Like all the arts, fashion plays a vital role in shaping our national narrative. It reflects our shared history, our evolving cultural identities, and our aspirations for a brighter tomorrow. Each garment, each innovative cut, each performance, tells a story — a story that speaks to who we are and who we can become.”

The NACZ director said the fashion industry creates jobs, empowers individuals and fosters a sense of community.

“This aligns perfectly with Sustainable Development Goal 8 — Decent Work and Economic Growth — ensuring a future where creativity flourishes.”