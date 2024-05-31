Next talent search: Social media stars, Sipho Mercent, Umnikazi Wemphuphu foster creativity

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Social media sensations Sipho Mercent Nyathi and Umnikazi Wempuphu are gearing up to launch an innovative programme aimed at fostering creativity and collaborations within the Creative Cultural Industries.

Dubbed “Next Talent Search”, the project is set to debut at 9am tomorrow across the personalities various social media platforms including Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

According to Sipho Mercent, the initiative was born out of the desire to encourage collaboration among artists, inspired by their upcoming comic skits with Umnikazi Wempuphu.

“Next Talent Search” promises to deliver local comedy at its finest, featuring skits that humorously promote local musicians and poets. The aim is to leverage digital spaces to showcase and celebrate local talent while fostering collaboration,” Sipho Mercent said.

Umnikazi Wempuphu emphasised the programme’s goal of promoting arts and culture while providing a platform for both up-and-coming and established artists to showcase their work.

“We want to promote collaborations among artists from various disciplines, be it musicians, comedians, dancers, or poets. The show not only provides entertainment, but also serves as a coping mechanism for mental health issues and offers social commentary on serious issues,” explained Umnikazi Wempuphu. -@mthabisi_mthire