Neymar left out of PSG squad for second week running

NEYMAR has been left out of the Paris St-Germain squad for the second week in succession as speculation continues about his future.

The 27-year-old, who missed PSG’s league opener against Nimes last weekend, has been the subject of bids from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, the French club are yet to accept an offer for the Brazil forward.

Coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar wouldn’t be around before for yesterday’s game at Rennes, adding that he was still not fully fit.

While admitting that Neymar’s future remains undecided, Tuchel said the former Barca attacker is still one of the most valuable players at the club.

“If I think of a strong PSG team, I think of a team with Ney in it,” the German said.

Neymar, who became the world’s most expensive player when he joined PSG from Barcelona for 222m euros (£200m) in 2017, has scored 34 league goals in two seasons at the Parc des Princes.

In the 3-0 win over Nimes, PSG fans held up a banner telling Neymar to “go away” after sporting director Leonardo revealed that talks regarding his exit where “more advanced than before”. — BBC Sport