Ngei muchiramba? Patati Patata is a hit and Roki is unstoppable

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

THE popular street phase “Ngei uchiramba?” which literary translates to “why are you disagreeing” that was coined by socialite Passion Java seems to be ringing true for unstoppable musician Roki as he continues to set the pace in terms of YouTube views with his latest single Patati Patata.

In less than 48 hours of its release last week, the song that features Koffi Olomide and Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny had garnered one million views making Roki the first Zimbabwean born musician to achieve that milestone. Now, six days after its release, the song has garnered over three million views, as the Chidzoka hit-maker has made a powerful comeback.

When Roki released the track Uchandifunga a few weeks ago, many doubted his return not knowing he was back to hog the limelight as Patati Patata that is being blazed by many in their vehicles has definitely set him apart from the rest.

Whether he is buying the views or not like some naysayers have suggested, a record has been set and nothing can be disputed about that.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Roki who expressed gratitude to his fans and God for his successful career.

“I’m out of words with the support I’m getting from my loyal fans and new fans across Africa. I thank them, but of importance is the Lord who continues to make me shine,” said Roki. – @mthabisi_mthire