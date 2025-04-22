Ngezi, Bosso in goalless draw

Innocent Muchochomi in Ngezi

Ngezi Platinum Stars 0 – 0 Highlanders FC

Ngezi Platinum Stars missed several chances in the first half and effectively defended in the second half, resulting in a goalless draw against Highlanders at Baobab Stadium on yesterday.

Despite the balanced game, the inability to score dampened the match, which featured moments of action at both ends.

Ngezi were fortunate not to concede in the dying moments when Highlanders’ striker, Never Rauzhi’s low shot deflected off a defender and struck the upright post, leaving Darlington Musariranwa stranded on the opposite side.

Highlanders coach, Kevin Kaindu expressed disappointment at not securing a victory, given the chances his team created.

“I think picking up just a point indicates that we didn’t perform very well. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t manage to score today; we created better chances than them. With a bit of luck, we should have come away with maximum points,” said Kaindu.

Ngezi coach, Takesure Chiragwi, acknowledged the match was evenly contested but felt they should have secured a victory in the first half.

“We should have finished the match in the first half. We created numerous opportunities to take the lead against Highlanders, but we could not manage to get goals.”

“In the second half, Highlanders came back stronger, but we stood firm against their efforts,” said Chiragwi.