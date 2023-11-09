Ngezi close in on title

Tadious Manyepo in Mhondoro-Ngezi

Ngezi Platinum FC 2-1 Sheasham FC

NGEZI Platinum Stars players sung their voices out and danced their way to the changing rooms as if to signify the impending historic triumph after this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League victory at Baobab yesterday.

Their fans, who packed the 5000-seater facility were in unison and they celebrated this win like never before.

No one can begrudge them.

The league title could be on its way, for the very first time, to Mhondoro-Ngezi.

With three more rounds of fixtures before the curtain comes down on the intriguing season, Takesure Chiragwi and his boys need just three points to be crowned.

They can even win it without picking any points in their last three matches provided second-placed Manica Diamonds and the pair of Dynamos and FC Platinum fail to pick all the nine points in their own fixtures.

And the air of optimism is sweeping across Ngezi, who can wrap the championship as soon as this Saturday when they play Simba Bhora at Baobab.

They were nervy in yesterday’s game but that again is understandable given how important the game was in terms of defining their history.

Premiership top-scorer Takunda Benhura and substitute Claude Mapoka scored for the hosts while Liberty Masveure got the consolation for the guests.

It was a match that could have gone either way but with the backing of a capacity crowd and fully aware of its significance, the home team found a way to outwit their opponents.

And Chiragwi, who for the better part of the term has ducked the championship question was naturally over the moon.

“We are almost there now but obviously not there as yet. I want to salute the boys for this win, it’s a big win for our ambitions,” said Chiragwi.

“I told the boys to remain focused going into the match and they did just that. It was a really tough match because Sheasham played very well.

“They wanted the win and so did we. I am very happy with this win.

“The boys delivered exactly what we wanted. We should keep on fighting and see what happens in the last three games.”

Ngezi Platinum Stars were the first off the blocks and Leslie Kashitigu almost opened the scoring with a powerful drive that however went over from the edge of the box. Sheasham responded quickly with Physwell Madhazi almost catching Ngezi Platinum Stars goalkeeper Nelson Chadya at his near post but the ball went wide.

Play was mostly concentrated in midfield with both teams failing to create clear chances in a tense first half that was handsomely handled by referee Cecil Gwezere who had an afternoon to remember with the whistle.

With the clock ticking towards the hour mark, the Ngezi Platinum Stars fans were becoming impatient and even whistled for the substitution of Nigel Makumbe but no sooner had they complained than Benhura, now on 11 goals opened the scoring.

The 20-year-old took advantage of a melee in the box as Sheasham goalkeeper Elton Sibanda fumbled a corner kick, and he nodded in.

With Sheasham threatening to draw level especially with Masveure on top of his game, Chiragwi introduced a triple substitution bringing in Ellson Mweha, Mapoka and Marvellous Mukumba.

With their first touches Mweha lofted for Mapoka to head in the insurance goal to spark wild celebrations across this mining town.

But Masveure ensured a nail-biting end to this tie after heading in Sheasham’s goal to halve the deficit at the death.

Sheasham coach Lizwe Sweswe was disappointed but expressed optimism his team will survive relegation.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum Stars

Nelson Chadya, Kudzai Chigwida, Polite Moyo, Takunda Benhura, Gareth Madhake, Leslie Kashitigu, Farai Madhanaga, Nigel Makumbe(Ellson Mweha 76th minute), Tapiwa Mandinyenya (Marvellous Mukumba 65th minute), Tinotenda Murasiranwa (Claud Mapoka 76th minute), Qadr Amini (Bruno Mtigo 76th minute)

Sheasham

Elton Sibanda, Dalubuhle Jubane, Collin Kwaramba, William Stima, David Mangesi, Roy Useni, Physiwell Madhazi, Liberty Masveure, Hillary Bakacheza, Polyester Shoko, Leonard Jani