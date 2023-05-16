Ngezi cruise… Bulawayo Chiefs take dig at Bosso, Chicken Inn

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

NGEZI Platinum Stars are cruising in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, with their latest victims being champions FC Platinum whom they beat 2-0 to topple Highlanders at the top of the table.

Goals by Tinotenda Murairanwa and Takunda Benhura powered Ngezi to their fourth victory of the season, stretching their unbeaten run in the league which dates to last season to 19 games.

The Takesure Chiragwi-coached side last registered a defeat on 13 August 2022, losing 1-0 away at Cranborne Bullets.

Since then, Ngezi Platinum Stars have won 10 games, drawing nine.

This season they’ve recorded four wins and five draws, taking their points tally to 17, one ahead of second placed Highlanders who were held to a 0-0 draw by Simba Bhora.

While Ngezi celebrated a big win against the champions, FC Platinum’s winless streak extended to five games, with their last victory being on Matchday 4 when they edged Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1.

Ngezi are having a dream start to the season, being among the two teams that are yet to lose in the 2023 campaign. The other side with an unbeaten record are Highlanders who have a game in hand against Dynamos.

Ngezi are also the highest scoring side in the championship, banging in 15 goals while conceding seven and have a healthy goal difference of eight goals.

It is their ability to score goals and continued run that makes them serious championship contenders.

Unlike Ngezi, second placed Highlanders have scored six goals in eight games, a record that has seen Bulawayo Chiefs taking to social media to mock their neighbours.

Bulawayo Chiefs who won their fourth consecutive game as they sent Sheasham packing with a 2-0 scoreline courtesy of goals by Billy Veremu and in form Mthokozisi Msebe posted a picture of their players celebrating one of their weekend goals with a caption; “So ko Bulawayo sekuhlohla i Bulawayo Chiefs kuphela?” (So it’s only Bulawayo Chiefs scoring in Bulawayo).

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito vented his frustration at playing to a draw against Simba Bhora at the “system” saying Bosso are being “targeted”.

Highlanders have failed to score in the last two games and Brito should seriously work on his team’s finishing if they entertain hopes of being counted among the championship contenders. They are creating goal scoring opportunities which they fluff. Chicken Inn, another Premiership club based in Bulawayo lost 2-0 away at Manica Diamonds.

The league’s leading top scorer with eight goals Fortune Binzi struck a brace for Manica Diamonds to hand Chicken Inn their first defeat of the season.

The loss to Manica Diamonds ended Chicken Inn’s 16-match unbeaten run in the league which stretched to last season. Chicken Inn’s last defeat was on September 3 when they went down 2-1 at home to Ngezi.

The Gamecocks are eighth tied on 12 points with seventh-placed Triangle United who drew 1-1 at home against Yadah and FC Platinum on position nine.

Harare giants Dynamos were also frustrated to a 0-0 draw by Herentals in a match that saw assistant referee Edgar Rumeki suffering a deep cut on his arm following attacks by DeMbare fans.

Dynamos are likely to be brought before a disciplinary hearing for their fans’ actions.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 9 Fixtures

Friday: Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Greenfuel

Saturday: Herentals College 0-0 Dynamos, Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Sheasham, Manica Diamonds 2-0 Chicken Inn

Sunday: Highlanders 0-0 Simba Bhora, Caps United 0-0 Hwange, Triangle United 1-1 Yadah, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 FC Platinum (Baobab)

Yesterday: ZPC Kariba 3-1 Black Rhinos