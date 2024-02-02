Ngezi Platinum bag Chirinda

Nkosilathi Sibanda and Innocent Kurira

IT turned out to be a matter of whose pocket was fat enough to get the signature of Obriel Chirinda.

Madamburo, as Ngezi Platinum are affectionately known, eventually emerged victorious in the bidding war for the 27-year-old, beating Dynamos and Manica Diamonds who have been trying hard to lure him.

Ngezi Platinum have made clear their intent to compete for honours this season, after signing the hotshot.

The 2023 Soccer Star of the Year runner-up joins the champions as they prepare for their maiden dance in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League.

Chirinda, who was last season’s Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up, scored 12 goals, missing out on the Golden Boot gong by one goal.

He was a star attraction even halfway through the year, with as many clubs expressing their interest in his services.

The league champions took to social media to reveal the latest developments.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars is pleased to announce the signing of former Bulawayo Chiefs forward, Obriel Chirinda,” read the statement on X.

Following the big deal, Bulawayo Chiefs’ media liaison officer Allen Mpofu told Zimpapers Sports Hub Thursday afternoon that the club wished Chirinda all the best.

“We are excited to announce that Obriel Chirinda has been sold to Ngezi Platinum Stars on a permanent move. We want to thank Obriel for his outstanding contribution as a player at Bulawayo Chiefs FC. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his dedication and hard work on the field. Good luck, Obriel,” said Mpofu.

Both Ngezi Platinum Stars and Bulawayo Chiefs were not at liberty to reveal how much Chirinda signed for. Bulawayo Chiefs said the striker was now a Ngezi Platinum player and that meant all inquiries about him had to be directed to his new paymasters.

Although the cash details remain sketchy, sources privy told Zimpapers Sports Hub that Chirinda’s net value on the agreement was between US$20 000 and US$25 000.

Earlier in the off-season break, Dynamos were reported to have tried to entice Chirinda with a US$8 000 offer while Manica Diamonds offered US$10 000.

Now that the Mhondoro side has signed the country’s “hottest” striker, they will look to defend the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title and also make a mark in the Africa Safari campaign.

All seems to be going according to plan for the Zimbabwean champions with their squad preparations nearing completion, according to their acting chairman Silence Gavi.

He spoke to Zimpapers Sports Hub during the PSL induction workshop held at the weekend.

“When we won the championship, we used mainly our junior players, we need to organise our team. That’s what we are working on, we are introducing a few experienced players so that they can guide our junior players. I would say we are 75 percent (done with preparations) with players and also maybe with the player coach.

“Africa starts in August, our ears are on the ground hoping that local developments will see us use one of our local stadiums so as we are looking for stadia outside, but we hope that by August something would have happened,” said Gavi.

As they prepare for the continental showcase, Ngezi Platinum Stars may have to secure a venue outside Zimbabwe for their continental matches as none of the country’s stadia are allowed to host African matches.

The champions were hoping that by the time the African Safari begins, maybe one or two stadiums in the country would have been given the green light to host regional matches.

In addition to the latest signing, Madamburo also announced they have secured former ZPC Kariba forward Moses Demera.

They have signed former FC Platinum and Azam midfielder Never Tigere, combative Richard Hachiro who was with Chicken Inn and Talent Chamboko who left Manica Diamonds.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are set to retain most of their players including veteran Qadr Amini who was crowned 2023 Soccer Star of the Year, last season’s Golden Boot winner Takunda Benhura, Leslie Kashtigu, Tinotenda Murasiranwa, Delic Murimba, Claude Mapoka, Bruno Mtigo, Farai Madhanaga and goalkeeper Nelson Chadya among others.

The Takesure Chiragwi led Ngezi Platinum Stars side is also tipped to be promoting more juniors from the team’s development side, Ngezi Platinum

Under-19 going into the demanding new season.