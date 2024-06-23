Ngezi Platinum extend winning streak

Don Makanyanga, Sports Reporter

Herentals… (0) 1

Ngezi Platinum Stars… (1) 2

SUPER-SUB Obriel Chirinda scored a second successive goal for Ngezi Platinum as they ended Herentals’ 10-match unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Rufaro yesterday.

Having sat out of Ngezi Platinum’s first 14 matches of the season after joining from Bulawayo Chiefs under controversial circumstances, Chirinda has now made two second half appearances and scored on both occasions.

Yesterday, goals in either half by Takunda Benhura and Obriel Chirinda were enough to see the defending champions extend their unbeaten run to five games.

It was a game of two halves which saw the first period having little goalmouth action while the second period saw both teams on the offensive more.

It took half an hour for either side to have a shot on target when a Moses Demera header was saved by Takudzwa Chikosi in goal for Herentals.

The Herentals goalkeeper fumbled from the header but was quick to clear his lines to save the goal.

Ngezi Platinum Stars who had a fair share of the lions share in the first half finally broke the deadlock seven minutes before the break when Benhura tapped in a Walter Vuwa cross.

Herentals came close to levelling matters five minutes before the break when Milton Chimedza blasted his effort over the bar.

Chimedza finally got it right on the hour mark when he converted from close range.

Ngezi Platinum Stars regained their lead 15 minutes before time when second-half substitute Chirinda showed composure after beating an offside trap by Herentals.

It took the former Bulawayo Chiefs striker 10 minutes after his introduction to score his second goal in as many games.

In a bid to extend their unbeaten run, Herentals coach Paul Cimedza was forced to make a tactical substitution 10 minutes from time bringing out second half substitute Godfrey Mukambi for attacking midfielder Stanley Murowe.

Ngezi Platinum Stars came close to increasing their lead two minutes before the final whistle when Benhura found himself in a one on one situation but failed to convert as he saw his effort missing the target by a few inches.

After the win, Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi was full of praise for his team for being consistent.

“I am happy with the consistency being shown by the team.

“Winning five games in a row and getting the goals is all we need and I am happy with how the team is playing,” said Chiragwi.

He felt that his team needed the win.

“We really needed the win and I am happy with how we kept the possession waiting for the right moment to score,” he said.

His opposite Paul Benza, felt that his charges played better in the second half and a point draw would have been the best result for his charges.

“It was a game of two halves in which I feel we played better in the second half and we deserved a point.

“We need to bounce back next week,” said Benza.