Ngezi Platinum left with slots for six players

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars FC are still in the hunt for six quality players to help them lift the league championship.

After two years of inactivity, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is expected to kick-off this month end, with the ambitious platinum side touted among the favourites.

Ngezi Platinum Stars were losing finalists in the last edition of the Chibuku Super Cup when they were pipped 0-1 by Highlanders in 2019 courtesy of a Prince Dube strike.

They have set their sights on the championship.

Coached by former national Under-17 gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama, Ngezi Platinum Stats have left six slots open and wish to strengthen their side for the gruelling league championship.

“We are an ambitious side and so far so good. We had a good run in the Chibuku Super Cup. I’ll be lying if I say we don’t dream of winning the championship because any coach would love to win that.

The squad composition is good, we’re almost there in terms of fitness but we still have six slots that need to be filled. The reason we left these slots was that we beef our squad and plug the holes we would have seen during the Chibuku Super Cup,” said Dhlakama.

The much-travelled coach is targeting youngsters.

“Obviously as a coach I’m never satisfied. I don’t want my players to rest on their laurels so I’ll be diplomatic and say I want quality players for the six slots, those who will make sure that when they come in, they are not benchwarmers, but potential starters. This means we are hunting for players for all departments,” Dhlakama said. – @ZililoR